GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI’s text-to-video Generator ‘Sora’ set for public availability later this year 

Sora boasts the ability to craft hyper realistic scenes based solely on text prompts.

March 14, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Sora’ is set for public availability later this year.

‘Sora’ is set for public availability later this year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

OpenAI’s highly anticipated text-to-video generator, Sora, is set to debut later this year as revealed by OpenAI’s chief technology officer, Mira Murati, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Murati hinted that the release could occur within “a few months.”

Initially showcased in February, Sora boasts the ability to craft hyperrealistic scenes based solely on text prompts. Although initially accessible only to visual artists, designers, and filmmakers, Sora-generated videos have already surfaced on platforms like X.

OpenAI plans to expand Sora’s capabilities by eventually integrating audio, aiming to enhance scene realism further. Moreover, users will gain the ability to modify the content produced by Sora, acknowledging the occasional inaccuracies inherent in AI-generated imagery.

Google’s pause on Gemini’s ability to generate AI images of people | Explained

Despite questions about the data used to train Sora, Murati remained tight-lipped, only disclosing that it relied on publicly available or licensed data. She confirmed that Sora utilizes content from Shutterstock, with which OpenAI has a partnership.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Murati acknowledged that powering Sora is “much more expensive” than previous AI models but assured that OpenAI is striving to maintain affordability. Similar to DALL-E, OpenAI’s text-to-image model, Sora will likely come with policies restricting the creation of images of public figures and will feature watermarks to distinguish its output from genuine content.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.