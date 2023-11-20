OpenAI’s Sam Altman to join Microsoft

November 20, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman will now be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also confirmed that former Twitch head Emmett Shear will be appointed the new OpenAI CEO.

In a post shared on LinkedIn and X, Satya stated, “We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success.”

Altman shared Nadella’s post on X himself saying, “The mission continues.”

Negotiations to bring Altman back to OpenAI fell flat just a few hours back. Bloomberg had reported that Nadella was possibly acting as a mediator in the talks.

Multiple sources had spoken to The Verge sharing that OpenAI’s four-person board had refused to step down and let Altman return.

Since Altman’s shock exit, a planned sale of OpenAI employee shares which would lead the startup to a valuation of $86 billion was in jeopardy according to a report by The Information.

Altman was responsible for almost singlehandedly convincing Nadella to invest $10 billion into the AI startup. OpenAI’s valuation has bumped nearly thrice this year from $29 billion to over $80 billion.

