November 29, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

Okta said on Tuesday that hackers stole information on all users of its customer support system in a network breach two months ago.

The San Francisco-based company notified customers that it has determined hackers downloaded a report containing data including names and email addresses of all clients that use its customer support system, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Okta's shares slumped in October after the company said that the breach allowed some hackers to view files uploaded by certain clients.

"While we do not have direct knowledge or evidence that this information is being actively exploited, we have notified all our customers that this file is an increased security risk of phishing and social engineering," Okta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Okta provides identity services such as single sign-on and multi-factor authentication to secure logins for online applications and websites to customers, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT