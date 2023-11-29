ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI’s identity service provider Okta hit by cyber attack

November 29, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST

Okta said on Tuesday that hackers stole information on all users of its customer support system in a network breach two months ago.

Reuters

Okta said on Tuesday that hackers stole information on all users of its customer support system in a network breach two months ago. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Samsung data breach leaked customers’ personal information: Report

The San Francisco-based company notified customers that it has determined hackers downloaded a report containing data including names and email addresses of all clients that use its customer support system, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Okta's shares slumped in October after the company said that the breach allowed some hackers to view files uploaded by certain clients.

"While we do not have direct knowledge or evidence that this information is being actively exploited, we have notified all our customers that this file is an increased security risk of phishing and social engineering," Okta said.

Okta provides identity services such as single sign-on and multi-factor authentication to secure logins for online applications and websites to customers, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

