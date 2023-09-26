OpenAI’s ChatGPT to get voice and image-based conversation features

September 26, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST

OpenAI on Monday announced ChatGPT will get voice voice and image-based chatting features. The voice feature will allow users to engage in dynamic conversations with ChatGPT, making it a conversational companion. This feature allows for a wide range of applications, including requesting bedtime stories, and resolving dinner table conflicts.

The new voice capability employs a state-of-the-art text-to-speech model, capable of generating highly realistic human-like audio from text input and a brief audio sample. OpenAI’s use of Whisper, their open-source speech recognition system, ensures accurate transcription of spoken words into text, further enhancing the user experience.

OpenAI collaborated with professional voice actors to craft a selection of five distinct voices. To use the Voice feature, users can open the mobile app, go to “Settings” > “New Features,” opt into voice conversations, and then tap the headphone icon on the home screen’s top-right corner to select one of five voices for a personalized experience.

Additionally, ChatGPT now supports image interactions, enabling users to share and discuss visual content. For instance, users can snap pictures of landmarks while traveling and engage in live discussions about their unique features. At home, users can photograph their fridge and pantry to assist in meal planning and even receive step-by-step recipe instructions.

These features will be rolled out to Plus and Enterprise users over the next two weeks. Voice capability is accessible on both iOS and Android platforms, allowing users to opt-in via their settings. Image support will be available across all platforms.