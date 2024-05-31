ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI’s ChatGPT to be integrated into Apple’s iPhone: Report

Published - May 31, 2024 02:25 pm IST

After prospecting OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, Apple has reportedly picked the former to be integrated with the iOS 18

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Apple and OpenAI have reportedly finalised deal to integrate OpenAI’s AI with Apple’s software. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple and OpenAI have reportedly finalised deal to integrate OpenAI’s AI with Apple’s software, The Information reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal, which could be worth billions of dollars, will bring OpenAI’s conversational AI products into Apple’s software, the outlet said, citing an unnamed source. 

Apple has had discussions with both Google and OpenAI on using their AI chatbots in the iOS 18, but eventually Altman’s company prevailed. An announcement is expected to be made at Apple’s developer conference, WWDC which will be held between June 10 and 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also described internal opposition at Apple on using AI chatbots. John Giannandrea, Apple’s head of AI/ML, reportedly told employees that, “the last thing people needed was another AI chatbot” when asked if the iPhone-maker has plans to create AI-related tools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple has lagged other Big Tech companies when it comes to developing AI products. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This deal is a part of OpenAI’s push to prioritise commercial products and generate revenue aside from advancing research in AI with new models and such. 

Apple has big AI ambitions, at a lower cost than its rivals

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently met with OpenAI’s Altman to discuss concerns over the agreement and how it would conflict Microsoft’s own partnership with the AI firm. 

The report claims that Altman and his supporters plan to change OpenAI’s structure to a for-profit one or a benefit corporation, also known as a B-Corp, which can have additional goals beyond shareholder interest and protect them from shareholder lawsuits if they acted for reasons other than profit-making. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US