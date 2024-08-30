GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI’s ChatGPT hits 200 million weekly users

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has reached 200 million weekly users, per a report from Axios, even as there were questions about whether it had lost its first mover advantage

Published - August 30, 2024 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OpenAI and Google/Amazon-backed Anthropic are both cooperating with the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute [File]

OpenAI and Google/Amazon-backed Anthropic are both cooperating with the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute [File] | Photo Credit: AP

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has crossed 200 million weekly users, a report from Axios shared, and was later confirmed by the AI company as well.

Although there were doubts around whether OpenAI still held its first mover advantage in the generative AI space, the company has added roughly 100 million users in less than a year.

Still, the Microsoft-backed AI firm faces competition from larger, legacy Big Tech companies that are now directing their resources and talent at generative AI, in an effort to stay ahead.

How an Iranian group used ChatGPT to influence U.S. presidential election

While personal and business users have a huge variety of AI products to choose from as a result of this, regulators have expressed concerns surrounding antitrust issues and the safety of the advanced models being released.

To that end, OpenAI and Google/Amazon-backed Anthropic are both cooperating with the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) so that the organisation can access their newest models before public release.

The institute will look at safety recommendations for the new models, and also work with the U.K. AI Safety Institute. 

“Safety is essential to fueling breakthrough technological innovation. With these agreements in place, we look forward to beginning our technical collaborations with Anthropic and OpenAI to advance the science of AI safety. These agreements are just the start, but they are an important milestone as we work to help responsibly steward the future of AI,” said Elizabeth Kelly, director of the U.S. AI Safety Institute, on the website.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.