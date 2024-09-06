GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has more than 1 million paid business users 

The number is higher than the 600,000 users that were reported in April suggesting that adoption for the AI firm’s chatbot was still growing in enterprises

Published - September 06, 2024 02:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI said it has it now has more than 1 million paid users for its corporate products including ChatGPT Team and Enterprise.

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI said it has it now has more than 1 million paid users for its corporate products including ChatGPT Team and Enterprise. | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI said it now has more than 1 million paid users for its corporate products including ChatGPT Team, ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Edu. The number is higher than the 600,000 users that were reported in April suggesting that adoption for the AI firm’s chatbot was still growing in enterprises. 

A separate report from The Information yesterday claimed that the Microsoft-backed AI firm was contemplating hiking subscription prices for their upcoming large language models like the AI reasoning tool Strawberry and the rumoured AI model Orion. 

OpenAI’s ChatGPT hits 200 million weekly users

Sources revealed that the range could be up to $2,000 per month.

Currently, ChatGPT Plus costs $20 a month for consumers and $30 a month for enterprises but clients have said that it could reportedly cost around $60 per user per month with a minimum of 150 users and a 12-month contract. 

OpenAI is reportedly in talks with Apple and AI chipmaker Nvidia to raise more funds post which it could be potentially valued at $100 billion. Last week, they said that ChatGPT had more than 200 million weekly active users now.

