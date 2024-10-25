OpenAI to release new AI model Orion by December: Report

OpenAI is reportedly planning to release its next major AI model, Orion, by December. A new report by The Verge said OpenAI will gradually roll out the release, first with companies that they work with closely so they can build on customised products and features.

The earlier two launches, GPT-4o and o1, were released on ChatGPT first.

The outlet also noted that Microsoft will be receiving access even earlier with Orion, which will come on to their cloud platform, Azure, by November.

The report also explains that OpenAI could change the launch timeframe depending on how ready the model is. It’s also unknown whether OpenAI looks at Orion as the successor to GPT-4 or whether like GPT-4o it will be an entirely different type of AI model.

Earlier in September, an OpenAI employee teased that “GPT-Next” would be up to 100 times more powerful than GPT-4.

The Sam Altman-led firm intends to combine all of its large language models and create the final form of what could be artificial general intelligence or AGI, which surpasses human intelligence.

OpenAI has been aggressively raising funds with most recent round clocking $6.6 billion in October. The company’s rival Anthropic AI is inching closer to the ChatGPT maker. This week, the Amazon-backed startup released an AI agent for developers that can use a computer autonomously.