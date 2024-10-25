GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI to release new AI model Orion by December: Report

Microsoft will be receiving access even earlier with Orion, which will come on to their cloud platform, Azure, by November

Published - October 25, 2024 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI is planning to release its next major AI model, Orion, by December. 

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI is planning to release its next major AI model, Orion, by December.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI is reportedly planning to release its next major AI model, Orion, by December. A new report by The Verge said OpenAI will gradually roll out the release, first with companies that they work with closely so they can build on customised products and features. 

The earlier two launches, GPT-4o and o1, were released on ChatGPT first. 

The outlet also noted that Microsoft will be receiving access even earlier with Orion, which will come on to their cloud platform, Azure, by November. 

The report also explains that OpenAI could change the launch timeframe depending on how ready the model is. It’s also unknown whether OpenAI looks at Orion as the successor to GPT-4 or whether like GPT-4o it will be an entirely different type of AI model. 

ChatGPT maker OpenAI raises $6.6 billion in fresh funding as it moves away from its nonprofit roots

Earlier in September, an OpenAI employee teased that “GPT-Next” would be up to 100 times more powerful than GPT-4. 

The Sam Altman-led firm intends to combine all of its large language models and create the final form of what could be artificial general intelligence or AGI, which surpasses human intelligence. 

OpenAI has been aggressively raising funds with most recent round clocking $6.6 billion in October. The company’s rival Anthropic AI is inching closer to the ChatGPT maker. This week, the Amazon-backed startup released an AI agent for developers that can use a computer autonomously. 

Published - October 25, 2024 11:45 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.