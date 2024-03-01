ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI to name new board members in March: Report 

March 01, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is planning to appoint several new board members in March, a move that would finally end an impasse which began after board fired CEO Sam Altman

Reuters

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is planning to appoint several new board members in March. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is planning to appoint several new board members in March, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The move would finally end an impasse which began after the Microsoft-backed company's former board fired CEO Sam Altman in November.

However, Altman returned just days later, with OpenAI also unveiling a new initial board with former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor as chair.

ALSO READ
How to detect AI-generated text?

OpenAI's new board has since on an active search for six members with expertise in fields from technology to safety and policy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Microsoft would take a non-voting, observer position on OpenAI's board, Altman said in November after taking back the reins of the company.

OpenAI investors were unlikely to get a seat on the non-profit's board either, sources earlier told Reuters.

Apart from Altman, co-founder Greg Brockman, chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo, OpenAI's previous board consisted of entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is scrutinizing internal communications by Altman as part of an investigation into whether the company's investors were misled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US