GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI to launch new AI product called ‘Strawberry’ in fall

The ChatGPT-maker is also looking for new investors to back them as they look to boosting their chatbot business, according to the report

Published - August 28, 2024 12:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI is reportedly planning to release its advanced AI product called “Strawberry,” in the fall. 

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI is reportedly planning to release its advanced AI product called “Strawberry,” in the fall.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI is reportedly planning to release its advanced AI product called “Strawberry,” in the fall. A report by The Information has revealed that the tool will be able to solve math problems even if it has never been trained on them, perform high-level tasks like designing market strategies and solving complex word puzzles and do “deep research.” 

Earlier in July, it was reported that OpenAI was developing the project with the goal of enhancing the advanced reasoning capabilities of AI models. 

Then, a couple of weeks ago, CEO Sam Altman started hinting at Strawberry by posting images of strawberries vaguely confirming the report. 

OpenAI working on new reasoning technology under code name ‘Strawberry’

The ChatGPT-maker is also looking for new investors to back them as they look to boosting their chatbot business, according to the report.

Strawberry also will possibly be included within their most advanced chatbot that’s existing, ChatGPT-4o. 

Formerly known as Q, the AI tool will also help the AI firm develop their next large language model (LLM) called Orion. 

The Sam Altman-led company also rolled its advanced voice feature recently which is more naturalistic as well as a new tool called SearchGPT that improves upon the functions of search engines.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.