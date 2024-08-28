OpenAI to launch new AI product called ‘Strawberry’ in fall

OpenAI is reportedly planning to release its advanced AI product called “Strawberry,” in the fall. A report by The Information has revealed that the tool will be able to solve math problems even if it has never been trained on them, perform high-level tasks like designing market strategies and solving complex word puzzles and do “deep research.”

Earlier in July, it was reported that OpenAI was developing the project with the goal of enhancing the advanced reasoning capabilities of AI models.

Then, a couple of weeks ago, CEO Sam Altman started hinting at Strawberry by posting images of strawberries vaguely confirming the report.

The ChatGPT-maker is also looking for new investors to back them as they look to boosting their chatbot business, according to the report.

Strawberry also will possibly be included within their most advanced chatbot that’s existing, ChatGPT-4o.

Formerly known as Q, the AI tool will also help the AI firm develop their next large language model (LLM) called Orion.

The Sam Altman-led company also rolled its advanced voice feature recently which is more naturalistic as well as a new tool called SearchGPT that improves upon the functions of search engines.