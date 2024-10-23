ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI to improve coding tools as pressure from Anthropic AI grows: Report

Published - October 23, 2024 12:12 pm IST

OpenAI’s internal benchmarks had found that Anthropic’s AI models were better than their own at tasks related to coding

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI is ramping up efforts to improve their tools for writing code after feeling the pressure from rival Anthropic AI.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI is reportedly ramping up efforts to improve their tools for writing code after feeling the pressure from rival Anthropic AI. A report by The Information has revealed that it is working on features that could make it easier for coders to use OpenAI’s AI coding assistants. 

A source spoke to the outlet saying that OpenAI’s internal benchmarks had found that Anthropic’s AI models were better than their own at tasks related to coding. 

The Amazon-backed AI startup has been focused on code generation especially. The Claude Sonnet 3.5 was released in June with the ability to be able to write and edit code independently when given proper tools and could also help developers with code migration between different codebases and updating legacy applications to new frameworks easily. 

OpenAI rolls out GPT-4o-powered Canvas interface for writing and coding

Anthropic also released new AI models yesterday with the ability to perform computer tasks meant specially for developers autonomously. In a demo for the new “computer use” feature, the 3.5 Haiku model was able to code a basic website. 

Meanwhile, Microsoft-backed OpenAI has leaned more towards launching consumer-facing features like voice features. 

