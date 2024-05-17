ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI strikes deal to bring Reddit content to ChatGPT

Updated - May 17, 2024 07:49 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 07:40 am IST

Reddit has partnered with OpenAI to bring the social media platform’s content to popular chatbot ChatGPT, the companies said on Thursday

Reuters

The deal underscores Reddit’s attempt to diversify its revenue stream [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reddit has partnered with OpenAI to bring the social media platform's content to popular chatbot ChatGPT, the companies said on Thursday, sending Reddit's shares up 12% in extended trade.

The deal underscores Reddit's attempt to diversify its revenue stream by making its user-generated content available for training of artificial intelligence models.

Reddit may need to ramp up spending on content moderation, analysts say

OpenAI will also become a Reddit advertising partner as part of the deal.

Earlier this year, Reddit struck a deal with Alphabet's Google that was worth about $60 million per year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features,” said Brad Lightcap, OpenAI COO.

“Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up to date human conversations about anything and everything. Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit,” said Steve Huffman, Reddit Co-Founder and CEO

