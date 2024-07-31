ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI starts roll-out of advanced voice mode to some ChatGPT Plus users

Published - July 31, 2024 10:28 am IST

The company had delayed the roll-out of the realistic voice conversation experience to July from late-June, saying it needed time to reach its launch standard

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI is starting to roll out an advanced voice mode to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users. | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI is starting to roll out an advanced voice mode to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users, the Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence startup said on Tuesday in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company had delayed the roll-out of the realistic voice conversation experience to July from late-June, saying it needed time to reach its launch standard.

OpenAI denies copying Scarlett Johansson’s voice for Sky

The new audio capabilities will allow users to speak to ChatGPT and receive real-time responses without delay, as well as interrupt ChatGPT while it is speaking - both tenets of realistic conversations that have proven to be a challenge for AI assistants.

ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI said in June it was improving the model's ability to detect and refuse certain content, while working on bettering the user experience and preparing its infrastructure to scale the model.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The company has been working to introduce new generative AI products, as it seeks to maintain its edge in the booming AI race with businesses rushing to adopt the technology.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US