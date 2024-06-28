ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI signs multi-year content deal with Time magazine

Published - June 28, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Time magazine has signed a multi-year content deal with OpenAI that would give the ChatGPT maker access to its archive of news content. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Time magazine has signed a multi-year content deal with OpenAI that would give the ChatGPT maker access to its archive of news content, the companies said on Thursday.

In response to user queries, the chatbot will cite and link back to the original source on Time.com, the companies added in a statement. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The artificial intelligence company has signed similar deals over the past few months with the Financial Times, Business Insider-owner Axel Springer, France's Le Monde and Spain-based Prisa Media.

AI 'gold rush' for chatbot training data could run out of human-written text

While some media companies like the New York Times and The Intercept have previously sued OpenAI for the use of their journalism, these content partnerships are essential for training AI models.

These deals can also provide lucrative opportunity for news publishers, who have historically been excluded from the profits that internet giants generate by distributing their content.

In May, Microsoft-backed OpenAI signed content and product partnerships with The Atlantic and Vox Media.

