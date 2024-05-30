OpenAI signs content deals with The Atlantic and Vox Media

Sam Altman-led OpenAI said on Wednesday it has signed content and product partnerships with The Atlantic and Vox Media, helping the artificial intelligence firm to boost and train its products.

The agreements with The Atlantic and Vox Media come on the heels of several media firms signing similar deals, giving OpenAI access to their news content and archives to train its large language models.

Such partnerships are not only crucial for the training of AI models, they can also be lucrative for news publishers, which have traditionally been denied a slice of profits internet giants earn for distributing their content.

Last week, OpenAI signed a deal with media conglomerate and the Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp.

Vox Media, the owner of The Verge and Vulture, among others, said OpenAI will help the company to develop products for its consumers and advertising partners.

OpenAI will get access to Vox Media's archives to help the Microsoft-backed company enhance its technology and its viral chatbot ChatGPT's output, Vox Media said in a statement.

Separately, The Atlantic also announced a similar deal, giving OpenAI access to the publisher's content.

The Atlantic said it is creating an "experimental microsite, called Atlantic Labs," that will also pilot OpenAI's tech, helping the media firm explore how AI can drive development of new products and features.

"There's a lot of fear in the media industry about partnering with tech platforms. But I'm absolutely convinced these deals can be beneficial, if we've learned the right rules, structure them the right way, and hedge our bets," The Atlantic's CEO Nicholas Thompson saidin a LinkedIn post.

