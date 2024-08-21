OpenAI signs content deal with Condé Nast

Sam Altman-led OpenAI on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with Condé Nast to display content from its brands such as the Vogue and the New Yorker within the AI startup's products, including ChatGPT and SearchGPT prototype.

The Microsoft-backed firm has signed similar deals with the Time magazine, Financial Times, Business Insider-owner Axel Springer, France's Le Monde and Spain's Prisa Media over the past few months.

Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI, said the company is committed to working with Condé Nast and other news publishers to "ensure that as AI plays a larger role in news discovery and delivery, it maintains accuracy, integrity, and respect for quality reporting".

While some media companies like the New York Times and the Intercept had previously sued OpenAI for using their articles, these content partnerships are essential for training artificial intelligence models.

OpenAI launched its AI-powered search engine SearchGPT in July, with real-time access to information from the internet, into a territory long dominated by Google.