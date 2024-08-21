GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OpenAI signs content deal with Condé Nast

Published - August 21, 2024 09:18 am IST

Published - August 21, 2024 09:18 am IST

Reuters
The Microsoft-backed firm has signed similar deals with others [File]

The Microsoft-backed firm has signed similar deals with others [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sam Altman-led OpenAI on Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with Condé Nast to display content from its brands such as the Vogue and the New Yorker within the AI startup's products, including ChatGPT and SearchGPT prototype.

The Microsoft-backed firm has signed similar deals with the Time magazine, Financial Times, Business Insider-owner Axel Springer, France's Le Monde and Spain's Prisa Media over the past few months.

Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI, said the company is committed to working with Condé Nast and other news publishers to "ensure that as AI plays a larger role in news discovery and delivery, it maintains accuracy, integrity, and respect for quality reporting".

How an Iranian group used ChatGPT to influence U.S. presidential election

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

While some media companies like the New York Times and the Intercept had previously sued OpenAI for using their articles, these content partnerships are essential for training artificial intelligence models.

OpenAI launched its AI-powered search engine SearchGPT in July, with real-time access to information from the internet, into a territory long dominated by Google.

