ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI sees continued attempts by threat actors to use its models for election influence

Published - October 10, 2024 09:31 am IST

So far this year it neutralized more than 20 such attempts, including a set of ChatGPT accounts in August that were used to produce articles on topics that included the U.S. elections, the company said

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI has seen a number of attempts where its AI models have been used to generate fake content aimed at influencing elections. | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI has seen a number of attempts where its AI models have been used to generate fake content, including long-form articles and social media comments, aimed at influencing elections, the ChatGPT maker said in a report on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cybercriminals are increasingly using AI tools, including ChatGPT, to aid in their malicious activities such as creating and debugging malware, and generating fake content for websites and social media platforms, the startup said.

So far this year it neutralized more than 20 such attempts, including a set of ChatGPT accounts in August that were used to produce articles on topics that included the U.S. elections, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also banned a number of accounts from Rwanda in July that were used to generate comments about the elections in that country for posting on social media site X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
OpenAI sees $11.6 billion revenue next year, offers Thrive chance to invest again in 2025

None of the activities that attempted to influence global elections drew viral engagement or sustainable audiences, OpenAI added.

There is increasing worry about the use of AI tools and social media sites to generate and propagate fake content related to elections, especially as the U.S. gears for presidential polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. sees a growing threat of Russia, Iran and China attempting to influence the Nov. 5 elections, including by using AI to disseminate fake or divisive information.

OpenAI cemented its position as one of the world's most valuable private companies last week after a $6.6 billion funding round.

ChatGPT has 250 million weekly active users since its launch in November 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US