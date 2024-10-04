OpenAI rolls out GPT-4o-powered Canvas interface for writing and coding

OpenAI introduced the early version of a new interface called Canvas, powered by its GPT-4o model, which will use generative AI to assist users who are working on long-form text or coding, by creating content from notes as well as fine-tuning the generated output.

OpenAI said that GPT-4o was trained to “collaborate as a creative partner,” as it can automatically open a Canvas, make edits, and rewrite content. For coders, Canvas can make it easier to track changes, while it can help writers adjust the length of the content, change reading levels, carry out grammar checks, and even add emojis.

Canvas opens in a separate window, allowing you and ChatGPT to work on ideas side by side.



In canvas, ChatGPT can suggest edits, adjust length, change reading levels, and offer inline feedback. You can also write and edit directly in canvas. pic.twitter.com/yHYVGtwJHV — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 3, 2024

“We’re introducing canvas, a new interface for working with ChatGPT on writing and coding projects that go beyond simple chat. Canvas opens in a separate window, allowing you and ChatGPT to collaborate on a project. This early beta introduces a new way of working together—not just through conversation, but by creating and refining ideas side by side,” said OpenAI in a blog post introducing the tool.

ChatGPT Plus and Team users globally will be able to access Canvas immediately, while Enterprise and Edu users are slated to get access next week. Once Canvas is out of beta, it will become available to all ChatGPT Free users.

Canvas is in early beta, according to the company, which warned that errors and suboptimal performance were still possible when using the new offering.

OpenAI is facing legal challenges and accusations from authors, who allege the company illegally scraped their copyrighted works to create its AI products.