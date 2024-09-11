OpenAI plans to release Strawberry as part of ChatGPT in two weeks: Report

OpenAI plans to release "Strawberry", its reasoning-focused artificial intelligence, as part of its ChatGPT service in the next two weeks, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people who have tested out the model.

Strawberry is different from other conversational AI because of its ability to "think" before responding, rather than immediately answering a query, according to the report.

Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters had exclusively reported in July that ChatGPT-maker OpenAI was working on a novel approach to its AI models in a project code-named Strawberry.

