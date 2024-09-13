GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OpenAI, Nvidia, Microsoft leaders meet with Biden administration to discuss the emerging industry’s needs

Top Biden administration officials have discussed the future of artificial intelligence with a group of executives from OpenAI, Nvidia, Microsoft and other companies

Published - September 13, 2024 11:26 am IST - WASHINGTON

The focus was on building data centres in the United States and the infrastructure needed to develop the technology

Top Biden administration officials on Thursday discussed the future of artificial intelligence at a meeting with a group of executives from OpenAI, Nvidia, Microsoft and other companies. The focus was on building data centres in the United States and the infrastructure needed to develop the technology.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the daily press briefing that the meeting focused on increasing public-private collaboration and the workforce and permitting needs of the industry. The computer power for the sector will likely depend on reliable access to electricity, so the utility companies Exelon and AES were also part of the meeting to discuss power grid needs.

The emergence of AI holds a mix of promise and peril: The automatically generated text, images, audio and video could help to increase economic productivity but it also has the potential to displace some workers. It also could serve as both a national security tool and a threat to guard against.

Elon Musk voices support for California bill requiring safety tests on AI models

President Joe Biden last October signed an executive order to address the develop of the technology, seeking to establish protections through steps such as the watermarking of AI content and addressing consumer rights issues.

Attending the meeting for the administration were White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, among others.

Social platform X edits AI chatbot after election officials warn that it spreads misinformation

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Alphabet President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat, Meta Chief Operating Officer Javier Olivan, and Microsoft President and Vice Chairman Brad Smith were among the corporate attendees.

Matt Garman, the CEO of AWS, a subsidiary of Amazon, also attended. The company said in a statement that attendees discussed modernising the nation's utility grid, expediting permits for new projects and ensuring that carbon-free energy projects are integrated into the grid.

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

