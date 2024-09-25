ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI launches effort to invest $1 million of API credits for developers from middle and low-income countries

Published - September 25, 2024 10:21 am IST

The company has also pledged to host incubators and contests as well in partnership with philanthropists to provide investment in organisations

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI Academy will award developers from low and middle-income countries $1 million in API credits.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI has launched a new effort called OpenAI Academy that will award developers from low and middle-income countries $1 million in API credits. The blog making the announcement said that the goal of the program was to ensure that the potential of artificial intelligence was distributed across disadvantaged communities globally.

“Many countries have fast-growing technology sectors filled with talented developers and innovative organizations, yet access to advanced training and technical resources is still a significant barrier,” the announcement states. “Investing in the development of local AI talent can have a transformative impact across a range of industries.”

Besides, the company has also pledged to host incubators and contests as well in partnership with philanthropists to provide investment in organisations from these communities. 

The AI firm has also said it has funded the translation of the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) benchmark into 14 languages including Arabic, Bengali and Swahili to aid non-English speaking communities. 

