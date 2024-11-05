ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI in talks with California to become for-profit company: Report

Published - November 05, 2024 09:43 am IST

The OpenAI non-profit will continue to exist and own a minority stake in the for-profit company

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI is in early talks with the California attorney general’s office to change its corporate structure to a for-profit business. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sam Altman-led OpenAI is in early talks with the California attorney general's office to change its corporate structure in a bid to become a for-profit business, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI and a representative for the California Attorney General did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A shift to being a for-profit company would mark a drastic reversal in governance structure for the AI pioneer, which was founded in 2015 as a non-profit AI research lab. However, the move would make the firm more attractive to investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

ChatGPT maker OpenAI raises $6.6 billion in fresh funding as it moves away from its nonprofit roots

Reuters first reported in September that Microsoft-backed OpenAI was working on a plan to restructure its core business into a for-profit benefit corporation no longer governed by its non-profit board.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The OpenAI non-profit will continue to exist and own a minority stake in the for-profit company, sources then told Reuters.

Last month, the ChatGPT maker closed a $6.6 billion funding round, which could value the company at $157 billion and cement its position as one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US