GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI in talks with California to become for-profit company: Report

The OpenAI non-profit will continue to exist and own a minority stake in the for-profit company

Published - November 05, 2024 09:43 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI is in early talks with the California attorney general’s office to change its corporate structure to a for-profit business.

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI is in early talks with the California attorney general’s office to change its corporate structure to a for-profit business. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sam Altman-led OpenAI is in early talks with the California attorney general's office to change its corporate structure in a bid to become a for-profit business, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI and a representative for the California Attorney General did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A shift to being a for-profit company would mark a drastic reversal in governance structure for the AI pioneer, which was founded in 2015 as a non-profit AI research lab. However, the move would make the firm more attractive to investors.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI raises $6.6 billion in fresh funding as it moves away from its nonprofit roots

Reuters first reported in September that Microsoft-backed OpenAI was working on a plan to restructure its core business into a for-profit benefit corporation no longer governed by its non-profit board.

The OpenAI non-profit will continue to exist and own a minority stake in the for-profit company, sources then told Reuters.

Last month, the ChatGPT maker closed a $6.6 billion funding round, which could value the company at $157 billion and cement its position as one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

Published - November 05, 2024 09:43 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.