GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI in talks to raise funds at $150 billion valuation: Report

AI heavyweight OpenAI is in talks to raise funds at a valuation of $150 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday

Published - September 12, 2024 08:01 am IST

Reuters
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, pictured above [File]

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, pictured above [File] | Photo Credit: AP

AI heavyweight OpenAI is in talks to raise funds at a valuation of $150 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, a move that would fortify its status as one of the biggest startups in the world.

The maker of viral chatbot ChatGPT is discussing raising $6.5 billion from investors, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, and another $5 billion in debt from banks in the form of a revolving credit facility.

OpenAI's new valuation would be 74% higher than the $86 billion it fetched in a tender offer earlier this year.

OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever's new safety-focused AI startup SSI raises $1 billion

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, and Thrive Capital, which Bloomberg News earlier said would lead the funding, declined to comment.

The frenzy sparked by its ChatGPT has made OpenAI one of the biggest players in the artificial-intelligence industry.

The company, led by Sam Altman and backed by technology behemoth Microsoft, has steered a resurgence of Silicon Valley's interest in the space.

Forge Global Holdings, a marketplace for private securities, on Wednesday added OpenAI to its list of "Private Magnificent Seven" startups.

The Magnificent Seven is a group of publicly traded mega-cap stocks including Microsoft, Apple, Google-parent Alphabet, Tesla and others.

OpenAI considers pricier subscriptions to its Chatbot AI: Report

The latest capital injection will allow OpenAI to stay private for longer. Most high-flying startups are avoiding going public due to the regulatory costs and the volatility of stock markets.

Alternative sources of capital like private equity firms and funds such as Destiny Tech100 and ARK Venture Fund have also dimmed the appeal of initial public offerings.

But investors do enjoy the liquidity that public markets offer. "Venture capitalists are going to want some liquidity and the way for them to get that is either the company sells itself or goes public," said Chelsea Childs, partner at law firm Ropes & Gray.

Published - September 12, 2024 08:01 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.