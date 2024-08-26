Microsoft-backed OpenAI has hired former Meta executive Irina Kofman as their head of strategic initiatives after a series of high-profile exits, a report by Yahoo Finance has stated. Kofman, who spent five years at Meta was a senior product management for generative AI will be reporting directly to the AI firm’s chief technology officer Mira Murati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kofman will reportedly be focusing on issues like AI safety and preparedness, an OpenAI spokesperson said.

The ChatGPT-maker has been hiring business veterans from big technology companies as they scale while being pitted against companies like Google and Meta.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June, OpenAI hired former Instagram exec Kevin Weil as chief product officer and former Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar as chief financial officer.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meta hasn’t commented on the news yet. The company is relying heavily on AI currently even in their ad business to figure out where to display ads and offer marketers with AI tools to design better campaigns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.