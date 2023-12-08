ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI’s GPT-4 hit by user complaints; company promises action to fix it

December 08, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

OpenAI’s ChatGPT account acknowledged complaints that GPT-4 had become “lazier” but said this was being looked into

The Hindu Bureau

OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model has been hit with complaints from users [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model has been hit with complaints from users, as the company stated it was aware of negative feedback and was looking into the behaviour.

“we’ve heard all your feedback about GPT4 getting lazier! we haven’t updated the model since Nov 11th, and this certainly isn’t intentional. model behavior can be unpredictable, and we’re looking into fixing it,” posted the official X (formerly Twitter) account for ChatGPT on Friday, along with a saluting emoji.

The free version of ChatGPT runs on the 3.5 version, and is less advanced.

On November 17, just days after the model was last updated, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired by his board. Following a tumultuous weekend of talks, with Microsoft involved in the negotiations, Altman accepted a position at the Windows-maker but then returned to OpenAI to take up his role again.

Altman reaffirmed his commitment to the company and its mission on November 30, adding that he welcomed the board’s independent review of recent events.

The message from ChatGPT acknowledging user complaints came around a day after Google introduced its enhanced version of Bard, powered by its more advanced large language model Gemini. Meanwhile, Elon Musk-backed xAI started rolling out its AI chatbot Grok to more paying users on X.

