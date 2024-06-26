OpenAI announced that it will be delaying its highly-anticipated Voice Mode feature, with a small group of ChatGPT Plus users getting it one month later than the promised June deadline, while all Plus users will get access to it in the fall.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT’s advanced Voice Mode can respond with emotion and non-verbal cues to users, for facilitating a more natural conversation. The upgraded Voice Mode feature was demonstrated during OpenAI’s spring event.

The AI company led by CEO Sam Altman said that it needed one more month in order to be launch-ready and that some issues were still being solved.

“For example, we’re improving the model’s ability to detect and refuse certain content. We’re also working on improving the user experience and preparing our infrastructure to scale to millions while maintaining real-time responses,” said OpenAI in a post on X.

However, some users on the social media platform reacted with anger and disappointment, noting that they upgraded their ChatGPT tier in order to access Voice Mode in the summer.

In a separate post, OpenAI announced that the ChatGPT desktop app for Apple’s macOS users was available. Users can employ keyboard shortcuts to leverage the chatbot’s abilities to speed up tasks on their desktop.

However, those using ChatGPT should keep in mind that AI chatbots are still highly experimental and can sometimes make errors or throw out inaccurate responses.

