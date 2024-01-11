OpenAI in content licensing talks with CNN, Fox and Time: Report

January 11, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is in discussions with media firms CNN, Fox Corp. and Time to license their work, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The artificial intelligence startup is looking to license articles from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.'s CNN to train ChatGPT and also feature CNN's content in its products, the report said.

This comes as OpenAI and its financial backer Microsoft are facing multiple lawsuits accusing them of using copyrighted works to train artificial-intelligence (AI) products.

The latest case has been filed in the Manhattan federal court by a pair of nonfiction authors, Nicholas Basbanes and Nicholas Gage, who say the companies misused their work to train the AI models.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The New York Times, late last month, sued the companies while accusing them of using millions of the newspaper's articles without permission to help train chatbots to provide information to readers.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.