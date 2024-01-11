GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OpenAI in content licensing talks with CNN, Fox and Time: Report

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is in discussions with media firms CNN, Fox Corp. and Time to license their work, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday

January 11, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

Reuters
This comes as OpenAI and Microsoft are facing multiple lawsuits [File]

This comes as OpenAI and Microsoft are facing multiple lawsuits [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is in discussions with media firms CNN, Fox Corp. and Time to license their work, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The artificial intelligence startup is looking to license articles from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.'s CNN to train ChatGPT and also feature CNN's content in its products, the report said.

ChatGPT-maker braces for fight with New York Times and authors on 'fair use' of copyrighted works

This comes as OpenAI and its financial backer Microsoft are facing multiple lawsuits accusing them of using copyrighted works to train artificial-intelligence (AI) products.

The latest case has been filed in the Manhattan federal court by a pair of nonfiction authors, Nicholas Basbanes and Nicholas Gage, who say the companies misused their work to train the AI models.

The New York Times, late last month, sued the companies while accusing them of using millions of the newspaper's articles without permission to help train chatbots to provide information to readers.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

