OpenAI considers taking on Google with browser: Report

Published - November 22, 2024 08:37 am IST

OpenAI has recently considered developing a web browser that would combine with its chatbot and separately discussed or struck deals to power search features, the Information reported

Reuters

The Information report, however, said OpenAI is not remotely close to launching a browser [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ChatGPT-creator OpenAI has recently considered developing a web browser that would combine with its chatbot and separately discussed or struck deals to power search features, the Information reported on Thursday.

OpenAI has spoken about the search product with website and app developers such as Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite and Priceline, the report said, citing people who have seen prototypes or designs of the products.

The move could pit the Sam Altman-led company against Google, which commands the lion's share of the browser and search market. OpenAI has already entered the search market with SearchGPT.

OpenAI brings Advanced Voice Mode to desktop and upgrades GPT-4o

Google-owner Alphabet has been trying to boost its AI heft since ChatGPT's launch in late 2022, answering back with its own generative AI chatbot, Gemini, last year.

Shares of Alphabet were down around 1% in extended trading, after closing around 5% lower on Thursday.

Google's dominance in the browser market became precarious after the U.S. Department of Justice argued that the company should sell its Chrome browser to end its monopoly on online search.

OpenAI has also discussed powering artificial intelligence features on Samsung-made devices, a key business partner of Google, the Information report said, citing people who were briefed about the situation.

The company already has a partnership with Apple, whereby the iPhone maker's "Apple Intelligence" features on new devices are powered using the technology from OpenAI.

The Information report, however, said OpenAI is not remotely close to launching a browser.

Google, OpenAI and Samsung did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

