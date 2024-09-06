ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI considers pricier subscriptions to its Chatbot AI: Report

Published - September 06, 2024 10:03 am IST

In early internal talks at OpenAI, subscription prices ranging up to $2,000 per month were discussed

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI execs have discussed higher-priced subscriptions for upcoming AI models like Strawberry and a new flagship LLM dubbed Orion. | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI executives have discussed higher-priced subscriptions for upcoming large language models, such as its reasoning-focused Strawberry and a new flagship LLM dubbed Orion, The Information reported on Thursday.

In early internal talks at OpenAI, subscription prices ranging up to $2,000 per month were discussed, the report said, citing one person with direct knowledge of the numbers.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ChatGPT Plus currently costs $20 a month.

The AI startup behind the wildly popular ChatGPT application last week said the chatbot had amassed more than 200 million weekly active users, doubling from the number it had in the last fall season.

The reported pricing discussions come after media reports said Apple and chip giant Nvidia were in talks to invest in OpenAI as part of a new fundraising round that could value the ChatGPT maker above $100 billion.

