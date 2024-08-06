GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI co-founder John Schulman quits ChatGPT-maker to join Anthropic

OpenAI co-founder John Schulman said he wished to work on AI alignment as well as return to hands-on technical work, after joining OpenAI almost nine years ago

Updated - August 06, 2024 09:56 am IST

Published - August 06, 2024 09:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
OpenAI co-founder John Schulman, pictured above, announced his departure on X

OpenAI co-founder John Schulman, pictured above, announced his departure on X | Photo Credit: John Schulman on X

OpenAI co-founder John Schulman announced he was leaving the ChatGPT-maker in order to join the Google and Amazon-backed Anthropic, where he plans to focus on AI alignment.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to leave OpenAI. This choice stems from my desire to deepen my focus on AI alignment, and to start a new chapter of my career where I can return to hands-on technical work. I’ve decided to pursue this goal at Anthropic, where I believe I can gain new perspectives and do research alongside people deeply engaged with the topics I’m most interested in,” he posted.

Schulman strongly denied that he was leaving because of OpenAI’s lack of support for alignment research.

The OpenAI co-founder had been with the company for around nine years.

He reiterated that he felt OpenAI was in capable hands and that its teams would thrive without him, striking a starkly different note from former OpenAI executive Jan Leike, who criticised the company’s safety procedures as he departed.

Leike also joined Anthropic, and welcomed Schulman to the company.

“Very excited to be working together again!” Leike posted on X.

Elon Musk sues OpenAI, renewing claims ChatGPT-maker put profits before ‘the benefit of humanity’

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman praised Schulman, wished him the best of luck, and shared a memory of their first meeting.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for OpenAI! You are a brilliant researcher, a deep thinker about product and society, and mostly, you are a great friend to all of us. We will miss you tremendously and make you proud of this place,” posted Altman on X.

Billionaire Elon Musk, a former investor in OpenAI, again sued the AI company and co-founders Altman and Greg Brockman this week.

He claimed that the ChatGPT-maker had greatly deviated from its founding aims of helping people.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.