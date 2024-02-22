ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI’s ChatGPT generates nonsense and illogical responses; now fixed

February 22, 2024 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

ChatGPT users on Wednesday posted screenshots of the AI-powered bot allegedly generating nonsensical answers or random sentences

The Hindu Bureau

OpenAI’s status page confirmed “unexpected responses from ChatGPT” on Wednesday [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has fixed a bug which caused the chatbot to generate illogical sentences and responses that did not make any sense.

X (formerly Twitter) users on Wednesday shared what they claimed were screenshots of the chatbot gone rogue, with answers turning into poetic but illogical word salads.

OpenAI’s status page confirmed “unexpected responses from ChatGPT” on Wednesday, but said it had been resolved before the next day.

ALSO READ
How does Code Llama 70B model compare with GitHub Copilot?

On X, ChatGPT’s official account posted “went a little off the rails yesterday but should be back and operational!” on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In a longer report, it stated that the incident took place after an optimisation introduced a bug that caused the model to pick less than probable words in order to complete its sentences.

The team confirmed that after noticing the issue, a fix was rolled out.

The news comes amidst internet users complaining that Google’s Gemini image generator was producing racially diverse results, even when specifically asked to create images of white people.

A Google official acknowledged “inaccuracies” and said they were working on a fix.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US