OpenAI’s ChatGPT generates nonsense and illogical responses; now fixed

ChatGPT users on Wednesday posted screenshots of the AI-powered bot allegedly generating nonsensical answers or random sentences

February 22, 2024 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
OpenAI’s status page confirmed “unexpected responses from ChatGPT” on Wednesday [File]

OpenAI’s status page confirmed “unexpected responses from ChatGPT” on Wednesday [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has fixed a bug which caused the chatbot to generate illogical sentences and responses that did not make any sense.

X (formerly Twitter) users on Wednesday shared what they claimed were screenshots of the chatbot gone rogue, with answers turning into poetic but illogical word salads.

OpenAI’s status page confirmed “unexpected responses from ChatGPT” on Wednesday, but said it had been resolved before the next day.

On X, ChatGPT’s official account posted “went a little off the rails yesterday but should be back and operational!” on Thursday.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In a longer report, it stated that the incident took place after an optimisation introduced a bug that caused the model to pick less than probable words in order to complete its sentences.

The team confirmed that after noticing the issue, a fix was rolled out.

The news comes amidst internet users complaining that Google’s Gemini image generator was producing racially diverse results, even when specifically asked to create images of white people.

A Google official acknowledged “inaccuracies” and said they were working on a fix.

