HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI CEO's ouster brings EU regulatory debate into focus

The surprise ousting of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has underscored the need for strict rules even as the European Union edges closer to passing a wide-ranging set of laws governing artificial intelligence

November 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
Altman, cofounder of the startup that last year kicked off the generative AI boom, was abruptly fired by OpenAI’s board last week.

Altman, cofounder of the startup that last year kicked off the generative AI boom, was abruptly fired by OpenAI’s board last week. | Photo Credit: Reuters

As the European Union edges closer to passing a wide-ranging set of laws governing artificial intelligence, lawmakers and experts say the surprise ousting of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman underscores the need for strict rules.

Altman, cofounder of the startup that last year kicked off the generative AI boom, was abruptly fired by OpenAI’s board last week, sending shockwaves through the tech world and prompting employees to make threats of a mass resignation at the company.

Across the Atlantic, the European Commission, the European Parliament and the EU Council have been hashing out the fine print of the AI Act, a sweeping set of laws that would require some companies to complete extensive risk assessments and make data available to regulators.

ALSO READ
Explained | What is the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act and how does it plan to rein in tech like ChatGPT? 

In recent weeks, talks have hit stumbling blocks over the extent to which companies should be allowed to self-regulate.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Brando Benifei, one of two European Parliament lawmakers leading negotiations on the laws, told Reuters: “The understandable drama around Altman being sacked from OpenAI and now joining Microsoft shows us that we cannot rely on voluntary agreements brokered by visionary leaders.

“Regulation, especially when dealing with the most powerful AI models, needs to be sound, transparent and enforceable to protect our society.”

On Monday, Reuters reported that France, Germany and Italy had reached an agreement on how AI should be regulated, a move expected to accelerate negotiations at the European level.

The three governments support "mandatory self-regulation through codes of conduct" for those using generative AI models, but some experts said this would not be enough.

Alexandra van Huffelen, Dutch minister for digitalisation, told Reuters the OpenAI saga underscored the need for strict rules.

She said: “The lack of transparency and the dependence on a few influential companies in my opinion clearly underlines the necessity of regulation.”

Meanwhile, Gary Marcus, an AI expert at New York University, wrote on social media platform X: "We can’t really trust the companies to self-regulate AI where even their own internal governance can be deeply conflicted. "Please don't gut the EU AI Act; we need it now more than ever.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.