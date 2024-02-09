GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman seeks trillions in funding to enhance chip industry for AI: Report

OpenAI’s chief Sam Altman is reportedly looking for investors in order to raise trillions of dollars to boost AI development through chip production

February 09, 2024 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Altman last year stressed on the need for large financial investments in order to develop advanced large language models [File]

Altman last year stressed on the need for large financial investments in order to develop advanced large language models [File] | Photo Credit: AP

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in discussions with investors to raise trillions of dollars in funding for enhancing the semiconductor industry and the chips that power high-profile AI models such as ChatGPT, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to the report, one of the discussions involved the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government. An unnamed source said Altman’s project could need between five and seven trillion dollars, reported WSJ.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Altman last year stressed on the need for large financial investments in order to develop advanced large language models. More recently, he has spoken about the need for low cost energy sources in order to power AI development.

He is a backer of the advanced nuclear fission microreactor startup Oklo and has expressed his faith in nuclear energy to fulfil clean energy needs.

