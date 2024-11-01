ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says next big AI model launch pushed due to compute challenges

Published - November 01, 2024 11:49 am IST

Altman also said that the next update for DALL-E was still in the works with no release date yet

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Sam Altman said that OpenAI’s next major AI model will mostly not be out this year. | Photo Credit: AP

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the company’s next major AI model will mostly not be out this year as the AI startup will be shipping existing models around reasoning due to lack of sufficient compute. During a Reddit AMA session held yesterday, Altman said that while OpenAI was working on multiple AI models at the same time, it had “gotten quite complex” and become harder to distribute compute resources between them. 

Altman was quizzed about the release date of GPT-5 to which he responded saying while they had “some very good releases coming later this year” there was “nothing that we are going to call GPT-5.” 

Altman hosted the AMA session with other OpenAI execs including Kevin Weil, chief product officer, Mark Chen, SVP of Research, Srinivas Narayanan, VP of Engineering and Jakub Pachocki, chief scientist. 

When asked about the wide release of their AI video generation tool, Sora, Weil said that the model had to be perfected even more with work still remaining around safety and scaling. 

OpenAI’s Whisper transcription tool used in hospitals invents things no one ever said, researchers claim

Altman also said that the next update for DALL-E was still in the works with no release date yet. He added that the “next update will be worth the wait,” for the AI image generator. 

Meanwhile, the camera function for ChatGPT or vision capabilities for Advanced Voice Mode (AVM) also didn’t have a release date yet, the team shared. 

Yesterday, OpenAI also launched a search feature within ChatGPT for real-time news and updates to compete with Google, Microsoft’s Bing and AI search engine Perplexity.

