GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says next big AI model launch pushed due to compute challenges

Altman also said that the next update for DALL-E was still in the works with no release date yet

Published - November 01, 2024 11:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Sam Altman said that OpenAI’s next major AI model will mostly not be out this year.

FILE PHOTO: Sam Altman said that OpenAI’s next major AI model will mostly not be out this year. | Photo Credit: AP

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the company’s next major AI model will mostly not be out this year as the AI startup will be shipping existing models around reasoning due to lack of sufficient compute. During a Reddit AMA session held yesterday, Altman said that while OpenAI was working on multiple AI models at the same time, it had “gotten quite complex” and become harder to distribute compute resources between them. 

Altman was quizzed about the release date of GPT-5 to which he responded saying while they had “some very good releases coming later this year” there was “nothing that we are going to call GPT-5.” 

Altman hosted the AMA session with other OpenAI execs including Kevin Weil, chief product officer, Mark Chen, SVP of Research, Srinivas Narayanan, VP of Engineering and Jakub Pachocki, chief scientist. 

When asked about the wide release of their AI video generation tool, Sora, Weil said that the model had to be perfected even more with work still remaining around safety and scaling. 

OpenAI’s Whisper transcription tool used in hospitals invents things no one ever said, researchers claim

Altman also said that the next update for DALL-E was still in the works with no release date yet. He added that the “next update will be worth the wait,” for the AI image generator. 

Meanwhile, the camera function for ChatGPT or vision capabilities for Advanced Voice Mode (AVM) also didn’t have a release date yet, the team shared. 

Yesterday, OpenAI also launched a search feature within ChatGPT for real-time news and updates to compete with Google, Microsoft’s Bing and AI search engine Perplexity.

Published - November 01, 2024 11:49 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.