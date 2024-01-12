ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman marries his boyfriend in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony

January 12, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, exchanged vows with his boyfriend, Oliver Mulherin, in a quiet Hawaiian ceremony on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by a select group of close family and friends.

The Hindu Bureau

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, exchanged vows with his boyfriend, Oliver Mulherin, in a quiet Hawaiian ceremony on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The ceremony was attended by a select group of close family and friends .Mulherin, described as a deeply-rooted friend to Altman, has largely maintained a low public profile.

The couple wore casually coordinated outfits of white shirts, light beige pants, and white sneakers, and presented a symbolically unified front on their special day.

Altman’s private life became public last year when he and Mulherin attended a White House dinner in honour of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside other influential couples like Satya and Anu Nadella, and Sundar and Anjali Pichai.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Mulherin, an Australian programmer and a graduate of the University of Melbourne, carved his path into the tech world with a focus on AI projects and expertise in the Internet of Things (IoT), leading him to join the IOTA Foundation in 2018.

