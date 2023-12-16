GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI CEO promotes crypto project Worldcoin after fundraising report

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is focusing on his vision for cryptocurrency project Worldcoin, following reports the company was seeking $50 million in funding

December 16, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - LONDON

Reuters
Various regulators, including in the United Kingdom and Germany, have said they were looking into Worldcoin following its launch in July [File]

Various regulators, including in the United Kingdom and Germany, have said they were looking into Worldcoin following its launch in July [File] | Photo Credit: AP

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has doubled down on his vision for cryptocurrency project Worldcoin, following reports the company was seeking $50 million in funding.

Worldcoin says it aims to create a global identity and financial network. More than 2.6 million people have signed up to have their irises scanned by Worldcoin's "orb" devices in exchange for a digital ID and free cryptocurrency.

Altman appeared as part of a virtual Q&A hosted by fintech-focused investment bank FT Partners on Thursday, a week after crypto news outlet The Block reported that Tools For Humanity, the company behind Worldcoin, was seeking to raise $50 million from investors.

ALSO READ
Worldcoin | What is Sam Altman’s biometric project, and how does it work in India?

The company is raising funds by selling the project's crypto tokens at a discounted rate, according to The Block.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"In a world with a lot of AI, knowing who is human matters more and more," Altman said on Thursday.

"The belief was and is that as AI becomes an increasingly important part of our lives...the ability to identify unique humans was going to be more and more important."

A spokesperson for Worldcoin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on The Block's report.

The firm previously raised $115 million in a Series C funding round led by Blockchain Capital, alongside a16z crypto, and Bain Capital Crypto.

Various regulators, including in the United Kingdom and Germany, have said they were looking into Worldcoin following its launch in July.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / cryptocurrency

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.