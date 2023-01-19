ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI CEO debunks ChatGPT 4 misinformation

January 19, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

News surrounding OpenAI’s upcoming ChatGPT 4 has a sizeable rumour mill, according to CEO Sam Altman 

The Hindu Bureau

OpenAI CEO debunks ChatGPT 4 misinformation | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT developed by OpenAI has stunned both amateur users and experts around the world, but CEO Sam Altman had to debunk false information surrounding the company’s upcoming ChatGPT 4 in an interview on Wednesday.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

During an interaction with StrictlyVC, the interviewer asked Altman to verify the truth of a viral online graphic which claimed that while ChatGPT 3 was trained on billions of pieces of data, this would be just a speck compared to the data being fed to ChatGPT 4.

Altman confirmed that the graphic was completely false.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The ChatGPT 4 rumour mill is, like, a ridiculous thing. I don’t know where it all comes from, I don’t know why people don’t have, like, better things to speculate on,” he said.

Altman said that he did not have an “actual AGI” - an artificial general intelligence that could rival humans in learning and existence.

As Microsoft plans to offer ChatGPT to enterprise users of Azure OpenAI, there are concerns about the ethics of the data sets compiled to train ChatGPT, as well as fears that the AI-powered tool could be used for everything from writing malware to generating school essays.

Altman did not confirm a release date for ChatGPT 4, but stressed that OpenAI was working at a slower pace in order to release a functional product.

“It’ll come out at some point when we are, like, confident that we can do it safely and responsibly. I think in general we are going to release technology much more slowly than people would like,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US