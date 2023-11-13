OpenAI CEO announces new version of GPT-4 Turbo, denies retaliation against Microsoft

November 13, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared on Sunday that a new version of GPT-4 Turbo was live in ChatGPT and invited users to try out what he hoped would be an improved version.

GPT-4 Turbo itself is the next generation version of GPT-4. Its training data and knowledge of world events extend up to April 2023.

“It has a 128k context window so it can fit the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt. We also optimized its performance so we are able to offer GPT-4 Turbo at a 3x cheaper price for input tokens and a 2x cheaper price for output tokens compared to GPT-4,” said a statement on the OpenAI website on November 6.

Over the weekend, Altman shared a CNBC news story about Microsoft restricting its employees from accessing AI tools such as ChatGPT due to third-party security and data risks. On X (formerly Twitter), Altman denied rumours that OpenAI was in turn blocking its own employees from using Microsoft 365, and called such allegations “completely unfounded.”

Microsoft later said blocking access to ChatGPT was a mistake and that it had been rectified, reported CNBC on November 9.

Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and is leveraging the AI startup’s offerings to pack its own services with new generative AI features while Big Tech companies race to dominate the new sector.

Last week, Altman also poked fun at Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s newly released AI chatbot Grok which attempts to add humour to its responses. Musk was an early investor in OpenAI, but left the venture in 2018 and has criticised it on a number of occasions.

Musk’s own AI startup xAI was announced this summer.