ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI buys chat.com domain for undisclosed amount

Published - November 07, 2024 12:17 pm IST

The domain was previously owned by Dharmesh Shah, the co-founder and CTO of HubSpot who bought it last year for $15.5 million

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI has bought the domain for chat.com so that the URL now redirects to ChatGPT. | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI has bought the domain for chat.com so that the URL now redirects to ChatGPT. CEO Sam Altman posted the link on X yesterday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The domain was previously owned by Dharmesh Shah, the co-founder and CTO of HubSpot who bought it last year for $15.5 million. However, he said that he sold it a few months later but couldn’t disclose the details of the deal. He also confirmed that he ended up selling it for more than what he had paid. 

After Altman’s post, Shah spoke to The Verge saying OpenAI had indeed bought the domain from him and had paid for the transaction in shares instead of cash. 

OpenAI hasn’t revealed the exact amount it paid for the purchase. It also isn’t clear if the AI firm intends to change their branding. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Just a few months ago, AI companionship startup Friend spent $1.8 million on the domain friend.com after raising just $2.5 million in funding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US