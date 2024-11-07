OpenAI buys chat.com domain for undisclosed amount

OpenAI has bought the domain for chat.com so that the URL now redirects to ChatGPT. CEO Sam Altman posted the link on X yesterday.

The domain was previously owned by Dharmesh Shah, the co-founder and CTO of HubSpot who bought it last year for $15.5 million. However, he said that he sold it a few months later but couldn’t disclose the details of the deal. He also confirmed that he ended up selling it for more than what he had paid.

After Altman’s post, Shah spoke to The Verge saying OpenAI had indeed bought the domain from him and had paid for the transaction in shares instead of cash.

OpenAI hasn’t revealed the exact amount it paid for the purchase. It also isn’t clear if the AI firm intends to change their branding.

Just a few months ago, AI companionship startup Friend spent $1.8 million on the domain friend.com after raising just $2.5 million in funding.

