ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI brings Advanced Voice Mode to desktop and upgrades GPT-4o

Published - November 21, 2024 01:40 pm IST

OpenAI has brought Advanced Voice Mode to web on desktop for paid users, and also upgraded GPT-4o

The Hindu Bureau

OpenAI’s Advanced Voice Mode will come to http://chatgpt.com on desktop for all paid users [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

OpenAI has upgraded its Advanced Voice Mode on the ChatGPT website so that paid desktop users can access it seamlessly instead of having to connect through the app in order to access the feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another Advanced Voice update for you—it’s rolling out now on http://chatgpt.com on desktop for all paid users. So you can easily learn how to say the things you’re doing an entire presentation on,” posted OpenAI on X on November 20.

In addition to this, the company behind ChatGPT announced that it had upgraded GPT-4o, meaning that users would be able to generate higher-quality responses when using the model.

ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI's Sam Altman becomes latest tech executive involved in San Francisco government

“The model’s creative writing ability has leveled up–more natural, engaging, and tailored writing to improve relevance & readability. It’s also better at working with uploaded files, providing deeper insights & more thorough responses,” posted OpenAI on November 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Billionaire Elon Musk, who was involved with OpenAI in its early days, has filed a lawsuit against the ChatGPT-maker over allegations that the company is focusing on profits and not adhering to its founding principles. An expanded lawsuit also added Microsoft as a defendant and raised antitrust concerns about OpenAI’s expansion.

OpenAI called the lawsuit “baseless.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US