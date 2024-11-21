 />
OpenAI brings Advanced Voice Mode to desktop and upgrades GPT-4o

OpenAI has brought Advanced Voice Mode to web on desktop for paid users, and also upgraded GPT-4o

Published - November 21, 2024 01:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
OpenAI’s Advanced Voice Mode will come to http://chatgpt.com on desktop for all paid users [File]

OpenAI’s Advanced Voice Mode will come to http://chatgpt.com on desktop for all paid users [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

OpenAI has upgraded its Advanced Voice Mode on the ChatGPT website so that paid desktop users can access it seamlessly instead of having to connect through the app in order to access the feature.

“Another Advanced Voice update for you—it’s rolling out now on http://chatgpt.com on desktop for all paid users. So you can easily learn how to say the things you’re doing an entire presentation on,” posted OpenAI on X on November 20.

In addition to this, the company behind ChatGPT announced that it had upgraded GPT-4o, meaning that users would be able to generate higher-quality responses when using the model.

OpenAI's Sam Altman becomes latest tech executive involved in San Francisco government

“The model’s creative writing ability has leveled up–more natural, engaging, and tailored writing to improve relevance & readability. It’s also better at working with uploaded files, providing deeper insights & more thorough responses,” posted OpenAI on November 20.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who was involved with OpenAI in its early days, has filed a lawsuit against the ChatGPT-maker over allegations that the company is focusing on profits and not adhering to its founding principles. An expanded lawsuit also added Microsoft as a defendant and raised antitrust concerns about OpenAI’s expansion.

OpenAI called the lawsuit “baseless.”

