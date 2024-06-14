GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OpenAI appoints former head of NSA to board; expands lobbying team globally 

OpenAI has been building a new Board of Directors and hiring executives since multiple former members resigned after CEO Sam Altman’s firing last year.

Published - June 14, 2024 03:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI has appointed Paul M. Nakasone, a former head of the National Security Agency (NSA) to its board of directors.

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI has appointed Paul M. Nakasone, a former head of the National Security Agency (NSA) to its board of directors. | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI has appointed Paul M. Nakasone, a former head of the National Security Agency (NSA) and a retired army general, to its board of directors, the company announced yesterday. The longest-serving leader of the U.S. Cyber Command and chief of the Central Security Service was nominated by former President Donald Trump to lead the agency from 2018 until February this year. 

Nakasone joins the company’s Safety and Security Committee that was announced by CEO Sam Altman in the end of May. 

“Paul M. Nakasone brings world-class cybersecurity expertise to OpenAI’s Board of Directors, helping us deliver on our mission by protecting our systems from increasingly sophisticated bad actors,” the company said in a blog statement. 

The AI firm has been building a new Board of Directors and hiring executives since multiple former members resigned after Altman’s firing last year

Nakasone joins current board members, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, former U.S. Secretary of Treasury Larry Summers, Bret Taylor and Sam Altman. New members like Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Nicole Seligman, former executive vice president and global general counsel of Sony; and Fidji Simo, CEO and chair of Instacart, were also announced earlier in March. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OpenAI hires former Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar as first CFO

Meanwhile, the Microsoft-backed company is also building a global team of lobbyists to influence regulators and politicians as scrutiny over the technology grows, a report by Financial Times stated. A source from OpenAI told the outlet that members of its global affairs team had increased from three at the start of last year to 35. The company intends to push the number to 50 by the end of 2024. 

Staff will hold positions in countries across like the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, Singapore, India, Brazil and the US. 

Notably, the ChatGPT-maker hired its first employee in India, Pragya Misra in April this year. Misra, was a public policy official at Truecaller and will help shape AI regulation in the country in tandem with OpenAI.

