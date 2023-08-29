OpenAI announces enterprise version of ChatGPT

August 29, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, has announced the launch of the chatbot product for businesses called ChatGPT Enterprise, which it claimed was the “most powerful version.”

In a blog post on Monday, OpenAI said that ChatGPT Enterprise will come with security and privacy for business users, faster and unlimited access to the GPT-4 model, bigger context windows that can handle longer prompts, the ability to handle complex data analysis, and customisation.

There are also administrator controls, usage insights, team member management features, and single-sign on (SSO) capabilities available to ChatGPT Enterprise users.

OpenAI stressed that its AI models would not be trained on business users’ data and that models would not learn from users’ conversations or business information.

Several tech companies such as Samsung and Apple have banned employees from using ChatGPT in a professional capacity to prevent information leaks, while they work to develop their own AI-powered tools.

“Early users of ChatGPT Enterprise—industry leaders like Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier—are redefining how they operate and are using ChatGPT to craft clearer communications, accelerate coding tasks, rapidly explore answers to complex business questions, assist with creative work, and much more,” said OpenAI in its blog post.

OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which is using the startup’s technology to revamp its search engine Bing with an AI-enabled chatbot.

