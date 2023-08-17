ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on core products including ChatGPT

August 17, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

OpenAI said it had acquired digital products company Global Illumination, in what comes as its first known acquisition

Reuters

Financial details of the deal between OpenAI and Global Illumination were not disclosed [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI said on Wednesday it had acquired digital products company Global Illumination, in what comes as the first known acquisition by the storied artificial intelligence firm.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"The entire (Global Illumination) team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT," OpenAI said.

New York-based Global Illumination was founded in 2021 by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, all of whom have previously worked at Meta Platforms' Instagram.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Global Illumination most recently worked on open-source technology related to online game production. Dimson is credited with drafting some of the original code for Instagram's content ranking algorithms, according to his personal website.

