GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Open-source AI models released by Tokyo lab Sakana founded by former Google researchers

Sakana AI, a Tokyo-based artificial intelligence startup founded by two prominent former Google researchers, released AI models it said were built using a novel method inspired by evolution

March 21, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - SAN JOSE

Reuters
Sakana AI released AI models on Wednesday it said were built using a novel method inspired by evolution.

Sakana AI released AI models on Wednesday it said were built using a novel method inspired by evolution. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sakana AI, a Tokyo-based artificial intelligence startup founded by two prominent former Google researchers, released AI models on Wednesday it said were built using a novel method inspired by evolution, akin to breeding and natural selection.

Sakana AI employed a technique called "model merging" which combines existing AI models to yield a new model, combining it with an approach inspired by evolution, leading to the creation of hundreds of model generations.

The most successful models from each generation were then identified, becoming the "parents" of the next generation.

The company is releasing the three Japanese language models and two are being open-sourced, Sakana AI founder David Ha told Reuters in online remarks from Tokyo.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The company's founders are former Google researchers Ha and Llion Jones.

Jones is an author on Google's 2017 research paper "Attention Is All You Need", which introduced the "transformer" deep learning architecture that formed the basis for viral chatbot ChatGPT, leading to the race to develop products powered by generative AI.

Ha was previously the head of research at Stability AI and a Google Brain researcher.

All the authors of the ground-breaking Google paper have since left the organisation.

Venture investors have poured millions of dollars in funding into their new ventures, such as AI chatbot startup Character.AI run by Noam Shazeer, and the large language model startup Cohere founded by Aidan Gomez. Sakana AI seeks to put the Japanese capital on the map as an AI hub, just as OpenAI did for San Francisco and the company DeepMind did for London earlier. In January Sakana AI said it had raised $30 million in seed financing led by Lux Capital.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.