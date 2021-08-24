Open digital systems to unlock $700-billion opportunities by 2030: Nasscom

Photo: community.nasscom.in/

Bengaluru

24 August 2021 22:58 IST

Sectors such as healthcare, agri to benefit, says Nasscom

Open digital ecosystems will unlock more than $700 billion worth of business opportunities for India by 2030 across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, MSMEs, education, and e-land records, industry apex body Nasscom said in a report on Tuesday.

Indian platforms

Three of the largest public digital platforms in the world — Aadhaar, UPI, and CoWIN — were from India, which had significantly fast-tracked the country’s pivot to digitalisation and become integral to its $5-trillion dollar economy aspiration, the report titled Digital India: The Platformisation Play, said. “As we move from products to platforms, it is commendable to see how these platforms are now taking over the world,” said Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY.

“We aim to witness a sea change from making the government services available to people in a more efficient yet convenient manner,” Mr. Sawhney added.

“Such platforms can not only bridge the silos we work in, but also help us organise our data with the help of technology, creating tremendous value for all stakeholders,” he said at the Nasscom Cloud Summit, where the report was unveiled.

“Digital platforms help in the systematic creation of value generation,” said Nandan Nilekani, founding chairman, UIDAI, and co-founder and chairman, Infosys. “The collaborative way of getting AI, data empowerment, and digital lending are some areas where we will be focusing on in the near future,” he added.

India’s robust public digital platforms had been the bedrock of the country’s digital advantage, said Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom.